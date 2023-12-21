Sevilla Street Crowned Europe’s Most Beautiful By UNESCO

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 18:56

The Palace of the Marquises of La Gomera, on Calle San Pedro. Credit: GoogleMaps.com

THERE are many beautiful streets throughout Europe, and according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the best one is right here in Spain.

UNESCO has declared a street in Spain to be the continent’s most breath-taking, surpassing any other found throughout Europe.

In a beautiful Spanish city lies a street that has captured the hearts of many, earning the prestigious title of Europe’s most beautiful street from UNESCO.

This accolade places it above the iconic streets of Paris, Brussels, Prague, and Amsterdam. Recently, UNESCO recognised San Pedro Street in Osuna, Sevilla, and highlighted its architectural splendour.

A Journey Through History

Calle San Pedro, nestled in the province of Sevilla, stands out for its palatial residences and historic homes. These buildings are adorned with heraldic shields, grandiose portals, and intricate wrought iron balconies.

The street’s harmonious colour scheme enhances its architectural allure. Often referred to as an an open-air museum, Calle San Pedro showcases the evolution of Spanish building styles.

The Jewel In The Crown

The crown jewel of Calle San Pedro is the Palace of the Marquises of La Gomera. Built in the 18th century by Juan Antonio Blanco, this palace is a testament to Andalusian civil baroque architecture, with hints of colonial influence.

Now a hotel, a stay here costs an average of €120 per night, including bed and breakfast. The Andalusian sun further elevates the palace’s magnificence, both inside and out.

Calle San Pedro is not only a tourist magnet but also a favoured backdrop for filmmakers. It has featured in productions like ‘Carmen’ by Vicente Aranda and ‘Engaños’ by Alvaro Begines.

Even Franco Zeffirelli chose this elegant and historically rich street for his film about Greek soprano Maria Callas. In today’s social media era, the street is a hit among influencers for that perfect selfie.