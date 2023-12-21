Why do people think the Earth is flat?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 11:02

A flat plane with the firmament above? Credit: Shutterstock/2214318913

AS ridiculous as that may sound to some, many people ‘around’ the world in 2023 are absolutely sure of one thing, we are living on a flat Earth.

Are they serious? Yes. Is this a joke? No. Is there any shred of evidence to back up this wild and ‘dark age’ theory? Well, perhaps, why don’t you read on and make your own mind up on that one.

Let’s jump right into one of the main arguments of the ‘flat earthers’, as they have become to be known. This one is simple but solid. It feels like it’s flat. They argue the clear case that as human beings we do not feel like the Earth is a spinning ball, and whatever stories ‘science’ tries to sell us to prove the opposite, what can be better proof than our own, independent assessment. If you take a child that has not been taught about our planet being a globe and ask them, “are you standing still on a flat plane or are you on a spinning ball that’s hurtling through space but you just can’t feel it?” They would probably answer the former.

Next point, look at the water. “Water always finds it’s level”, is a phrase commonly heard in the circles of flat earth believers. Euro Weekly News spoke to the head of the Flat Earth Society in Yorkshire, UK, Terry Jary who explained that “water never curves, it doesn’t hang from the side or upside down, the reason we see water still, calm and level on Earth is because it is sitting on a flat and still container.”

Mainstream science would explain this with the force of gravity that causes water to seek the lowest potential, or close to the centre of the Earth. However Terry stated that this was “made up science” adding that “they lie about how gravity really works.”

Last in our list for today, The Bible. With 2.8 billion Christians currently living in the world, The Bible is a pretty powerful text, that has slightly differing versions but all agree on one thing, God made a ‘firmament’. An arch or a dome situated above the plane of Earth to separate it from ‘the heavens’. Another proof of a flat earth that is said to be found in this holy text comes from Revelation 7:1. ‘After this I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth’. Can a spinning ball have corners? Well no, and John the Apostle says it has corners so….

What is your view on the matter? Do we live on a spinning ball that moves so fast we just can’t feel it? Or, did the mediaeval age have it right and actually our lovely land is as flat as a pancake! Let us know, and add your own ‘theories of proof’.