Spanish Christmas Lottery in Murcia: And the Winners are…

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 10:55
Image: X/ @loterianavidad
Amidst the ongoing excitement of the Christmas season, the initial draw of the Christmas Lottery 2023 has brought early joy to four towns in the Murcia region – San Pedro del Pinatar, Ceutí, Las Torres de Cotillas, and Mazarrón. The winning number, 45353, has granted fortunate holders €60,000 per series and €6,000 per ticket, marking the first wave of celebration among the lucky recipients.
These towns saw a series of ten tickets each sold at various lottery outlets. Mazarrón’s El Dólar lottery outlet was among the first to create elation by distributing a significant prize. Meanwhile, anticipation lingers as the ongoing lottery promises additional winners in subsequent draws, keeping spirits high and hopes alive in these communities.
As the Christmas Lottery continues its journey, the Teatro Real in Madrid has set the stage for further celebrations and potential windfalls for many more participants across Spain. The festive season is in full swing, and while these towns celebrate their initial victories, there’s a sense of excitement for what lies ahead in the ongoing lottery extravaganza…
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
