UK Pupils Can Now Take Sign Language As GCSE Subject

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 13:20

Stock image of classroom. Credit: Ground Picture.com

FOR the first time British pupils will have the choice to study sign language as part of their school education.

The introduction of British Sign Language (BSL) as a General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) marks a significant advancement in educational inclusivity.

Announced on Thursday, 21 December, the BSL GCSE is set to be integrated into UK classrooms. The subject’s content, reflecting broad support from parents, educators, and both deaf and hearing communities, was recently made public.

Embracing Inclusivity in Education

This initiative, emerging from a 12-week public consultation, promises a knowledge-rich and diverse curriculum. Students undertaking this GCSE will master effective BSL communication in various settings, including work, social, and academic environments, thereby acquiring vital life skills.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, expressed her enthusiasm: ‘It’s fantastic to see such an overwhelming amount of support across both the education sector and the deaf and hearing communities for this new GCSE.

‘Studying British Sign Language can open so many doors for young people, giving pupils an understanding of how thousands of people communicate and ultimately even expanding job prospects.

‘This new qualification will not only break down barriers and give young people valuable new skills but also celebrate the history and rich culture of British Sign Language.’

The decision ha met with widespread public approval, one person commented: ‘Genuinely a great idea. Hope it can actually be delivered widely enough to matter.’ Another post said: ‘I’m really excited about this new qualification which will truly advance equality of opportunity for the deaf community.

Another person suggested expanding the idea: ‘By GCSE, and a choice of subject (which many teenagers might not appreciate as a fantastic choice at this point!) this will be too late for many … make it part of the curriculum from primary!’

Finally one more posted: ‘Looks like I can finally be glad of something this government has done. 100% support this.’

Setting Standards For The Future

The syllabuses for the BSL GCSE, expected to be approved by exam boards from September 2025, will not only teach effective BSL communication but also delve into the language’s history in the UK.

Influencer and deaf community activist Tasha Ghouri highlighted the importance of this milestone: ‘It’s so important to have inclusivity in schools.

‘Accessibility is something I massively stand for and it’s amazing that BSL is now a GCSE course and students will soon have the opportunity to learn the foundations of BSL, the history and how it was formed. It’s such a beautiful language to learn. Thank you to everyone who has supported this step in the right direction!’

Beyond Language

Susan Daniels OBE, Chief Executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society, reflected on the long campaign for the BSL GCSE: ‘After more than a decade of campaigning for a GCSE in British Sign Language (BSL) we’re delighted we now have the finalised course content published.

‘A GCSE in BSL is vital as it will break down barriers and celebrate the rich culture and history of British Sign Language. An incredible amount of work has been undertaken to get to this point, not least from young deaf campaigner Daniel Jillings who fought so hard for the right to study a GCSE in BSL.’

Open to all students, this internationally recognised qualification will develop skills in visual-spatial language, communication, and visual memory.