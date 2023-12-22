Water Ban Due to Excessive Radioactivity Detected in Nerja’s Water Supply

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 12:13

Image: Shutterstock/chaossart

THE Provincial Health Delegation of Málaga has declared water in the hamlet of Nerja, Maro, unsuitable for consumption due to the detection of excessive natural radioactivity in recent tests conducted by the water company.

Reasons Behind Detected Radioactivity

This restriction solely affects Maro and not the rest of the locality since it’s only the water from Maro’s spring that presents this issue. The hamlet relies solely on this spring’s water, while the rest of the municipality receives water from other sources, ensuring a safe water supply.

According to Health Authorities’ instructions, Maro’s water cannot be used for drinking or cooking. However, it remains usable for cleaning and personal hygiene.

The detected radioactivity stems from natural causes, likely due to radiation emitted by certain minerals in the rocks and soil through which the spring’s groundwater flows. The low levels of aquifers may have contributed to the heightened natural radioactivity.

The classification as ‘Unfit for Consumption’ will last until the detected levels fall below the legal limits set by Royal Decree 03/2023, establishing technical and health criteria for drinking water quality.

Efforts for Alternative Water Solutions

Nerja’s Town Council and Aguas de Narixa are exploring technical solutions to swiftly connect this area to alternative water sources. Meanwhile, Aguas de Narixa will provide free potable water to affected residents for the duration of the restriction. Additionally, water containers can be collected at the Home and Social Centre from 10 am to 12 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm. Each person will receive a 5-liter water container per day, designated only for drinking and cooking, as tap water remains suitable for other purposes.

For more Axarquía news click here