Airport Handlers Four-Day Strike Over Holiday Period

The industrial dispute involving Spanish airport handlers is still unresolved with strike action planned for early January.

In a bold move, UGT and CCOO, two prominent unions, have called off ongoing negotiations with Iberia, and have reignited plans for a strike among handling workers.

This industrial action is set to disrupt operations from January 5 to 8, 2023, coinciding with the Three Kings’ holiday and the post-Christmas travel rush.

Recently, union representatives, alongside Iberia management and the Ministry of Transport, met at Iberia’s headquarters. Unfortunately, no agreement was reached, leading to the revival of the previously suspended strike call.

Dispute Over Handling Services

The conflict stems from Iberia’s loss of ground services at eight major Spanish airports, excluding Madrid. This outcome followed a September tender by Aena.

Iberia must now replace its workforce, previously under Iberia Airport Services, with staff from new concessionaires.

The unions oppose the idea of replacements, advocating for Iberia to handle services in-house for all IAG group airlines, including British Airways, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Level.

However, Iberia dismisses this proposal, citing increased costs and competitive disadvantages.

Proposed Solutions And Union Rejections

In response, Iberia proposed a ‘hybrid’ model, potentially fully owned by the IAG group, to handle operations at the affected airports. This plan aims to maintain the company’s competitiveness.

Yet, the unions have rejected this joint venture, insisting on a company wholly owned by Iberia to manage services for the IAG group. They demand adherence to Iberia’s current agreements and the assumption of worker costs.

In a statement, Iberia said they regretted the unions broke off dialogue with the company and resumed the call for an ‘unjustified’ strike, so their proposals ‘are automatically withdrawn’ and ‘the only solution contemplated is subrogation to the companies awarded the tender.’

The unions’ decision to call a strike, especially during a critical travel period, highlights the escalating tension between the workers and Iberia. This development is expected to significantly impact holiday travel plans, placing added pressure on all parties to find a resolution.