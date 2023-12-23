Lamia Walker – Benji needs a dog-sitter a few times a year

By Lamia Walker •
Benji needs a companion when his owner goes away
Benji is a working Cocker Spaniel who needs companionship and an active dogsitter to be with him when his owner goes away. As an active working Cocker he needs at least two long walks a day and a lot of play in between.
He’s a playful dog who benefits from a regular daily routine so housesitting with a resident dog sitter works best for him.
The petsitters come for Free!
If you’re planning a trip in 2024 register now to find petsitters in time. Earlier is better than later. Whether your trip is short or long, get organised ahead of time. All pets benefit from staying at home, so they can follow their routines undisturbed. Join our pet and housesitting network, and the sitters come for free!
Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care. These are the steps to take:
How does it work?
HouseSit Match can help you find suitable sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. Housesitters see your advert, they respond and you choose the sitter who’ll care for your pets.
Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent
Pure Joy – I have completed two housesits so far so early days. Both sits have been well suited to me and my dog
Thoroughly enjoyable experiences with beautiful homes and well-rounded animals. I’m looking for more!
Lisa Stimpson, Pet sitter from the UK
How do you join?
Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com
Need a pet or housesitter? Get in touch. House-sitting can be a win-win for both parties, free house and petsitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation! Register as either housesitter or homeowner with a 20% discount using coupon code 20EWN – Reader exclusive offer.
To find a house pet-sitter go to www.HousesitMatch.com
Entrepreneur, Founder http://HouseSitMatch.com HOUSESITTING & PETSITTING network, 2016 Winner of The Guardian Small Biz Network Prize
