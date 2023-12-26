Calvia’s Xmas Park

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 14:02

Festive fun. Credit: RomeoLu/Shutterstock.com

Festive fun this week as the Calvia Christmas Park begins with entertainment for all the family.

On Wednesday, December 27, at 4:00 pm, the Galatzo Pavilion will transform into a festive wonderland with the launch of the Parc de Nadal, a charity children’s park.

The event promises a line-up of movie and story characters, delighting everyone with singing and dancing. Running until December, 30, the park offers a range of activities from workshops to entertainment, ensuring a joyous experience for the whole family.

The children’s park in Calvia will feature games, crafts, and daily musical performances at noon and 6:00 pm. This year’s highlight includes an engaging workshop by the Puig de Sa Morisca Archaeological Park, designed to make prehistory exploration entertaining for young minds.

Next to the park, Placa Francisca Revert will host a heated tent for children, complete with library games, rockets, and a dedicated area for mothers with babies.

Operated by a team of six staff members from Calvia City Council, the park will also have attraction monitors, along with workshop operatives together with performance and technical staff. Opening times, following the launch, are from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, December 28 to 30.

The Performances

Thursday, December 28: 12:00 Spaguetti punki, followed by the Christmas Monster Show at 6:00pm.

Friday, December 29: 12:00 Circ Stromboli and at 6:00 pm the Colla Pirates

Saturday, December 30: 12:00 Natales con Compas 18:00, and a Magic performance by Alessio Paoletti at 6:00 pm.

Entry fees are €2 for individuals and €6 for whole families, with proceeds supporting Es Capdella Sonrie y Ayuda. Annually, the park welcomes around 1,200 visitors, including children and adults alike.