Calvia’s Xmas Park

By John Ensor •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 14:02
Festive fun.
Credit: RomeoLu/Shutterstock.com
Festive fun this week as the Calvia Christmas Park begins with entertainment for all the family.
On Wednesday, December 27, at 4:00 pm, the Galatzo Pavilion will transform into a festive wonderland with the launch of the Parc de Nadal, a charity children’s park.
The event promises a line-up of movie and story characters, delighting everyone with singing and dancing. Running until December, 30, the park offers a range of activities from workshops to entertainment, ensuring a joyous experience for the whole family.
The children’s park in Calvia will feature games, crafts, and daily musical performances at noon and 6:00 pm. This year’s highlight includes an engaging workshop by the Puig de Sa Morisca Archaeological Park, designed to make prehistory exploration entertaining for young minds.
Next to the park, Placa Francisca Revert will host a heated tent for children, complete with library games, rockets, and a dedicated area for mothers with babies.
Operated by a team of six staff members from Calvia City Council, the park will also have attraction monitors, along with workshop operatives together with performance and technical staff. Opening times, following the launch, are from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, December 28 to 30.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
