Foreigners make up over half the runners for marathon

More than half of the 800 participants who have registered to date to take part in the Torremolinos Half Marathon are foreigners. Runners from the United Kingdom represent 30% of the registrations for thecompetition that will take place on February 4 through the streets of the town.
The Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, said that, “cosmopolitanism, interculturalism and diversity are the hallmarks of our Half Marathon, which last year had an economic impact of around €120,000”.
In addition to Spanish athletes and those from the United Kingdom, the event has already received entries from Ireland, Argentina, the Netherlands, Canada, Finland, Latvia and Germany.
Registration to take part in this event is still open on the website for a sporting event which is scheduled to start at 9.30am from the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre to complete 21 kilometres on a circuit around the town centre.
Like last year, the organisers are also offering a 5km competition on the day before, (February 3), which will also start and finish at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre where there will also be a runner’s fair with stands of collaborators and sponsors, sports exhibitions, ambient music and bib distribution.
