Vertical Race in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 8:23

Firefighters Vertical race Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola will bring together firefighters from all over Spain in the first ‘El Puerto’ Vertical Race on Saturday, December 16, an innovative sporting event organised by the Town Hall to mark the 40th anniversary of the municipal Fire Brigade.

“We have created a new, attractive and original competition with a strong sporting and charitable focus. In addition to enjoying the race, participants will be contributing food to increase the food reserves of our Municipal Bank“, explained the Councillor for Sports, Julio Rodríguez.

The event will take place from 11am in the Plaza Theresa Zabell. It consists of an individual race against the clock. Every minute, a firefighter equipped with his firefighting suit will set off from this location, run for 100 metres and face the ascent of the 12 floors of one of the towers of the Hotel El Puerto by its stairs, go round the swimming pool located on its terrace and then go down to return to the finish line.

Participants have come from all over Spain, including Madrid, Guadalajara, Almeria, Granada, Jaen, Cordoba and many towns in the province of Malaga. More than 50 have already registered, who will contribute at least 1kilo of food to be donated. “We can all do our bit by bringing groceries, because, although we are talking about a sporting event, in reality this is intended to be a festive event of solidarity. The Councillor also thanked the management of the Hotel El Puerto for agreeing to lend their facilities for this event.