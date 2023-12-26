High number of active businesses in real estate

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 14:14

Housing market Photo: SIMED real estate show / FYCMS

The housing market leads the economy in Malaga. The province of Malaga continues to generate economic activity at an excellent rate, with the construction sector at the forefront of expansion due to the enormous strength shown by the housing market.

Data compiled each year by the National Statistics Institute (INE) reports Malaga as the 3rd Spanish province with the highest number of active business establishments operating in the real estate and construction sectors, behind only Madrid and Barcelona.

Specifically, the province currently has almost 14,600 businesses dedicated to real estate activity and a further 12,200 working in construction, figures that have been increasing steadily in recent years and Malaga has now overtaken both Valencia and Alicante.

By municipalities, Malaga city and Marbella are the ones with the highest sales figures and some 10,500 operations have been registered up to September by foreign buyers in the province, which represents nearly 40% of the total number of sales and purchases.