New Library in Arroyo de la Miel 

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 14:02

Work to improve Library Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

BENALMADENA will have a state-of-the-art library in Arroyo de la Miel next year, following an investment of close to €1 million.

The work for the extension and modernisation of the facilities of the Arroyo de la Miel Library will begin in January and will last no more than 6 months, The Town Council has asked its 1,000 users on average per day to be patient and understanding while the work is being carried out.

The project consists of the construction of a new study room on the current terrace of the meeting room whichwill have more than 70 seats, with adjustments on the ground floor to provide it with a separate entrance and exit from the rest of the building.

“Our library was built for the needs of the early 2000s, and it is now absolutely necessary to transform it to adapt it to the new needs of its users and make it a modern and avant-garde point of reference,” said said the councillor for Culture, Jésica Trujillo. “Its facilities were not prepared for the high volume of users it has today, not even for much-needed connections such as the Internet,” she added.