Storm Gerrit hits UK tomorrow

By Jennifer Popplewell
Published: 26 Dec 2023
Snowy storm in Britain
Credit: Shutterstock/782201473
A WARNING for residents of the UK has been announced, as Storm Gerrit is set to crash into the island tomorrow morning, on Wednesday December 27.
As this is expected to be a busy day for road travel, with many returning home after Christmas visits, the Met Office has specifically advised drivers to be careful and only travel if absolutely necessary, and to allow more time than usual for their journeys.
Yellow warnings for wind and rain have been put in place, especially across the southern coast of England, in north-west England and Wales and throughout many areas in Scotland.
In addition to strong winds and torrential rain, certain places in Scotland will also experience snowfall, with roads expected to be covered in snow and ice.
Stay safe during this storm everyone. Gerrit gone!’ we say!
