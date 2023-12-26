The Boxing Day Sandwich – YAY or NAY?

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 19:03
Delicious delicacy or dinner disaster?
Credit: Shutterstock/1860654778
WHAT is better than a perfectly cooked Christmas dinner on December 25? Well, the leftovers eaten in a succulent sandwich on December 26 some say!
With the excitement of Santa’s visit over, and children happily playing with their new toys, many have spent today cuddled up in new pyjamas, watching Boxing Day football or browsing the sales online. Meal of choice: leftover turkey, gravy, stuffing, potatoes and a pig in a blanket, placed carefully between two slices of bread that have been lathered in butter and cranberry sauce.
Delicious, no? Well, for some it is a Boxing Day must, with trainee chef Paul Ashley from the UK actually claiming to Euro Weekly News that it is “better than the actual Christmas dinner!”
However, others argue that this is a waste of good food, with Judy Roberts claiming on social media platform X that it is “a sin against the perfect roast dinner to pair it with measly bread and butter!” Another user wrote that “better to give it to our pet dog Stanley than be painfully British and create another unnecessary sandwich”.
So, will you be munching on this seasonal sandwich today? Or should leftovers be left in peace, to be warmed up as they are, or better still, a special treat for our beloved dogs?
