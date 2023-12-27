By EWN • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 11:09

“Now I feel like I’m capable of enjoying my life!” The story of an American in a Top-Notch Spanish Dentist.

Tony Clark was only confident enough about his teeth once he decided to rely on the Crooke Dental Clinic team. The 58-year-old from Pennsylvania, USA, always found it embarrassing to smile in public and had been struggling working in the service industry as a massage therapist for years.

But it dramatically changed when he got in touch with the patient coordinator at Crooke Dental Clinic, located in Calle Mediterraneo 1, following the recommendation of a friend who works as an international flight attendant. This friend knew other colleagues who had undergone treatment at the practice.

With the elevated prices in dentistry in the US, Tony was thrilled to discover that Spain has one of the best quality dentistry in Europe. And he has not regretted his decision to cross the ocean to Costa del Sol. Today he shares his story with us.

“The multilingual staff here was seamless. Everything was handled as far as scheduling: my appointments, my transportation and my housing. And the level of professionalism was incredible.”

“Very accommodating, as my initial flight here coincided with a holiday here in Marbella, they reopened their office to do my x-rays, do my evaluation and schedule all the necessary appointments. It shows there’s more concern for the patient over profit.”

The doctor recommended Tony a full oral rehabilitation over implant treatment. In these cases, one or more dental implants are placed in the jawbone or maxillary bone, which act as artificial roots to support dental prostheses.

Tony is delighted with the result so far, although he will need to return for the final prosthesis over the implants.

He said: “I would highly recommend Crooke Dental Clinic to many people. In fact, two of my friends are scheduling their appointments to come over and have work performed”.

“I feel confident and capable of enjoying a normal life without wearing a mask to cover my smile, being able to eat food properly, and being able to chew and masticate my food. The response I’ve also received on social media from my friends, who are like: Oh my gosh you look younger, you look more radiant, you seem happier as well…”

Crooke Dental Clinic has a ten-year successful history in Marbella and is well known for its constant pursuit of excellence. The experienced team of professionals work to offer the best treatment quality and are always at the cutting edge of technology.

