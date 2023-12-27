DGT: Quick, Easy And User-Friendly

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 18:20

Typical waiting room. Credit: Tyler Olson/Shutterstock.com

Like any medium, technology can be misused and abused, with frequent reports of online scams many view it as a modern-day scourge. However, modern advances are mostly huge labour-saving innovations.

In a move towards greater convenience, the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) has significantly expanded its online offerings to the public. Instead of a disrupted day and an often lengthy stay in a waiting room the traffic authority has made it ever easier to access their traffic-related services.

As of now, a remarkable 94 per cent of citizen services are available remotely, eliminating the need for in-person visits to provincial and local Traffic Headquarters.

This enhancement in service accessibility was announced recently, marking a significant step in the DGT’s ongoing efforts to streamline processes for the public.

Streamlining Services: A Digital Leap Forward

The DGT’s commitment to improving citizen services is evident in their latest initiative. This year, the organization has further broadened the range of driving license and vehicle-related procedures that can be completed electronically.

With the exception of applications for dangerous goods permits and permit exchanges, all other procedures pertaining to driver’s licences and vehicles can now be swiftly and conveniently conducted via phone, the DGT’s electronic headquarters, or through the miDGT mobile application, offering the same level of assurance as in-person transactions.

In addition, other services like driving license renewals or permanent vehicle deregistrations can be processed directly through various departments.

User-Friendly Online Platform

The DGT Electronic Headquarters itself has undergone a significant upgrade this year. The revamped platform now facilitates all vehicle-related procedures in a more user-friendly manner.

It guides users through each step and allows for the direct attachment of necessary documentation, bypassing traditional registration processes. Once documents have been submitted, the DGT staff process the requests and communicate the results to each individual.

This accessible platform is available in all the official languages of Spain (Spanish, Catalan, Basque, and Galician), and also offers English, French, and German versions to cater to a broader audience.

A visit to the DGT’s website shows the current range of services that can be accessed through non-face-to-face channels, including the internet, telephone 060, and the miDGT app.