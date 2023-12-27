Headline Acts Announced For Mallorca Live Festival 2024

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 9:45

The Mallorca Live Festival 2024 has unveiled a star-studded lineup for its June 13-15 event at Magaluf’s former Aquapark.

Headliners Pet Shop Boys, Blondie, and Underworld lead over 50 acts in this eagerly anticipated musical showcase.

Celebrating Mallorca’s rich heritage, the festival’s promo video features local farmers, merchants, and winegrowers, hailed as the island’s ‘true influencers’ by the organisers. They embody the culture, traditions, and customs that shape Mallorca’s unique identity.

Tickets start at €99 for two days and €109 for a three-day pass, with VIP options also available. Following the success of the 2023 festival, Mallorca is poised to strengthen its reputation as a music destination.

The British duo Pet Shop Boys, comprising Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, are finally set to perform, after their appearance in the 2020 edition but was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

The boys will be performing their DreamWorld: The Greatest Hits Live tour. With over 100 million records sold globally, they are renowned for hits like ‘West End Girls’ and ‘It’s a Sin’.

Blondie, fronted by Debbie Harry, has been instrumental in transitioning from punk rock to new wave in the US. The band’s impressive discography includes 11 albums and 38 singles.

Completing the headline trio is Underworld, the British electronic music duo known for their innovative style since 1980.