Rincón de la Victoria Hosts Christmas Football Campus

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 20:27

Image: Shutterstock/matimix

RINCÓN de la Victoria gears up to host the eagerly anticipated II Christmas Football Campus from December 26 to 30 and January 2 to 5, catering to children aged 5 and above. Set within the Estadio Francisco Romero facilities, this event is poised to be an engaging experience for budding football enthusiasts.

Top-Tier Coaching at Estadio Francisco Romero

Led by certified coaches and monitors, the sessions promise top-tier sporting instruction. The collaboration between the Town Council’s Sports Councillor, Antonio José Martín, C.D Rincón President Ángel Acha, former professional footballer Sergio Paulo Barbosa (known as Duda), and Fundación Rincón President Manuel Granados ensures a high-quality curriculum delivered by Duda Football Academy.

Mayor Salado Applauds Values-based Sports Initiative

Mayor Francisco Salado praised the initiative, emphasising the program’s potential to instil core values through sports and the academy’s teaching methodology. Children aged 5 and above can take part in five-hour daily sessions, 9 am to 2 pm. There is a €10 discount for registered Rincón de la Victoria residents or those affiliated with sports clubs.

Enrolment is open via email at info@dudafootballacademy.com or by telephone at 606606724.

