Affordable High-Speed Rail From Madrid to Murcia

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 13:41

Renfe AVLO train. Credit: Jordi Santiveri/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Spin’s high-speed train service goes from strength to strength, connecting the country in ever more affordable ways.

The dream of zipping between Madrid and Murcia without it costing a packet is now a reality thanks to Renfe’s Avlo service.

The service began on December 10 when Renfe launched its first low-cost Avlo high-speed service, linking Madrid Chamartin Clara Campoamor with Murcia. Offering two daily trips in each direction, a service which greatly enhances connectivity between the two cities.

Ticket Pricing And Family Offers

The tickets, which are remarkably affordable, start from just €7 per journey. A special fare of €5 caters to children under 14, provided they are accompanied by an adult. This pricing strategy aims to make high-speed travel accessible to a wider audience.

For families, especially large ones, attractive discounts are available. The general category enjoys a 20 per cent discount, while a hefty 50 per cent reduction is offered for the special category.

Enhanced Services And Travel Flexibility

Renfe doesn’t just stop at affordability. It extends its commitment to customer service through a dynamic pricing system. This ensures passengers always get the best available rates for their journeys.

Starting from the base fare, additional services like seat selection and extra luggage can be added for an extra cost. The base price conveniently includes a carry-on bag and a cabin suitcase.

Schedules And Connectivity

This expanded Avlo service means an increase to 10 daily trains, five in each direction. It’s a significant boost from the previous four per direction. Intermediate stops like Orihuela Miguel Hernandez, Elx AV, and others, cater to passengers at various points.

The Murcia station departs at 10:32 am, while Madrid-Chamartin leaves at 6:15 am. This new schedule not only benefits direct travellers but also positively impacts the timings of AVE trains to and from Murcia.