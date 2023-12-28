Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2008

WORD SPIRAL

1 Loom; 2 Moth; 3 Hard; 4 Dusk; 5 Keen; 6 Neon; 7 Name; 8 Eton; 9 Need; 10 Dull; 11 Lees; 12 Sofa; 13 Army; 14 Yard; 15 Damp; 16 Peer. EMERALD

QUICK QUIZ

1 Royal Society for the Protection of Birds; 2 Bowes-Lyon; 3 Abraham Lincoln; 4 Pork pies; 5 The White House; 6 Jonathan Miller; 7 Covent Garden; 8 Mercury; 9 Vodka; 10 Measles.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Legislator; 7 Totem; 8 Airways; 10 Reproach; 11 Liar; 13 Stilts; 15 Botany; 17 Arms; 18 Jackboot; 21 Kindred; 22 Overt; 23 Leading man.
Down: 1 Lit up; 2 Gumboots; 3 Snatch; 4 Airs; 5 Ocarina; 6 Starts back; 9 Sorry state; 12 Bookworm; 14 Immense; 16 Pardon; 19 Ocean; 20 Arid.

QUICK

Across: 1 Panic; 6 Study; 9 Novices; 10 Grabs; 11 Cable; 12 Demur; 13 Farrier; 15 Bar; 17 Eden; 18 Camera; 19 Boxer; 20 Season; 22 Ants; 24 Tay; 25 Fatigue; 26 Otter; 27 Stare; 28 Pious; 29 Erected; 30 Brass; 31 North.
Down: 2 Abroad; 3 Inborn; 4 Cos; 5 Miser; 6 Secular; 7 Tsar; 8 Dollar; 12 Devon; 13 Feast; 14 Relay; 15 Being; 16 Raise; 18 Cedar; 19 Boaters; 21 Easter; 22 Aikido; 23 Tumult; 25 Fence; 26 Ores; 28 Pen.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Patience, 7 Clams, 8 Decidirse, 9 Eso, 10 Rail, 11 Months, 13 Poorer, 14 Crimes, 17 Blouse, 18 Trap, 20 Lío, 22 Enfrentar, 23 Claws, 24 Plátanos.
Down: 1 Pedir, 2 Técnico, 3 Ends, 4 Carbon, 5 Vases, 6 Escobas, 7 Century, 12 Tejones, 13 Publico, 15 Maraton, 16 Useful, 17 Botas, 19 Pores, 21 Belt.

NONAGRAM

gimp, girn, giro, grim, grin, grip, ping, pong, prig, ring, groin, prong, vigor, miring, moping, moving, origin, poring, riming, riving, roping, roving, virgin, priming, proving, romping, IMPROVING.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

