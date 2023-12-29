Copa Carlos Alcaraz: A Historic Homecoming for Tennis Prodigy in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 13:46

Copa Carlos Alcaraz tournament in Murcia, Spain. Image: X/Region de Murcia/@LopezMirasF

CARLOS ALCARAZ brought the first-ever edition of the tournament named after him to Murcia in a historic event for the region. This charitable competition, organised by the Community of Murcia and the Tennis Federation during the Christmas season on December 28, was organised to show Carlos Alcaraz the love and gratitude of his homeland.

Thrilling Tennis Action in Murcia’s Inaugural Tournament

The Palacio de Deporte in Murcia hosted a day of sports and family celebration, it featured a wheelchair tennis match and a mixed doubles game involving young talents from the region. It was a momentous occasion when the local tennis star, Carlos Alcaraz, reconnected with his audience in Murcia. Despite his busy schedule, the Wimbledon winner dedicated time to this showcase in his beloved Murcia.

Unforgettable Moments: Alcaraz’s Performance in Murcia

The atmosphere during the exhibition match against Bautista Agut was electric, with 7,500 spectators eager to witness the unique talent of Alcaraz. Although facing fatigue after a crazy 24 hours, where he travelled to a match in Riyadh to face none other than Novak Djokovic, and then flew back to Murcia to face Bautista Agut.

Thank you Riyadh for hosting me at the Tennis Cup it was great experience! ❤️ Hope to see you again! 🫶🏻 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/yD9BEYkNt2 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) December 27, 2023

Bautista Agut, a seasoned player, showcased his enduring skills against Alcaraz, providing a valuable test for the young Murcian. Despite a closely contested first set and Alcaraz’s dominance in the tie-break, Bautista Agut capitalised on Alcaraz’s fatigue in the second set. However, Alcaraz rallied in the ‘super tie-break,’ displaying his resilience and ultimately thrilling the local crowd.

Impact Beyond Tennis: Alcaraz’s Return to Murcia

This exhibition not only allowed Murcia’s people to witness their idol play at home but also raised funds for charitable causes. For Alcaraz, playing in Murcia held tremendous significance ‘I meet many people from Murcia around the world who follow and support me. For those who couldn’t travel, they got to see me in Murcia. That’s why playing here was very important to me.’ Carlitos said after the match. He then spent over half an hour signing autographs for all the fans, making sure to get to everyone who waited.

Llevaba media hora firmando autógrafos y haciéndose selfies. La organización le pedía que se metiera ya en el vestuario. Pero Carlos Alcaraz ha querido cruzar la pista para atender a otro grupo de fans. pic.twitter.com/NHGtOGkTSJ — Germán R. Abril (@gerebit0) December 28, 2023

