Murcia’s Conservation Efforts in 2023

Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 9:12
Marine conservation efforts in 2023.
Image: carm.es
IN 2023, the Murcia Region achieved a record number of loggerhead sea turtle releases, with six turtles set free following recovery at the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre. Juan María Vázquez, the Environmental Counsellor, released the sixth turtle at Calblanque Beach, surpassing the total releases from the previous five years.
This effort is part of the Camemmur project, aiming to deepen understanding of threats to marine life. Collaborating with the Oceanogràfic Foundation, one turtle was equipped with a satellite transmitter for detailed tracking to study its habits and migratory routes. The loggerhead turtle faces threats like plastic ingestion, net entanglement, and coastal disruptions. Additionally, three turtles were tagged with GPS transmitters to monitor their adaptation post-rehabilitation. Despite challenges like fin amputations, these turtles were released, providing critical data on their movements. This commitment highlights the region’s dedication to environmental protection and species preservation.
