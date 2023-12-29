El Ingenio Shopping Centre Brings Festive Cheer to Local Families in Vélez-Málaga

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 11:11
: El Ingenio's Heartwarming Gesture
Image: El Ingenio Facebook
EL INGENIO SHOPPING CENTRE, in collaboration with Archicofradía Rico y Piedad charities in Vélez-Málaga, extended a helping hand by donating essential food items and Christmas goods to around 30 families in the local community.
Partnering with the Social Affairs Delegation of the Vélez-Málaga City Council, this initiative aims to ensure these families can enjoy the festive season. Specifically, the shopping centre donated staple food items like milk, oil, and baby food, along with Christmas treats such as turron, sausages, and more. By aligning with the Municipal Social Affairs Delegation, El Ingenio helped these families embrace the holiday spirit.
