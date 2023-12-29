MBE for Margery Taylor of RBL Mijas

By John Smith • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 23:40

Margery Taylor accepts a cheque for RBL from La Cala Lions Credit: La Cala Lions

Margery Anne Taylor, President of the Royal British Legion (RBL) Mijas Costa Branch, has been awarded an MBE for services to veterans in Spain.

The recognition, which has been included in the 2024 New Year Honours list, comes after years of hard work in various roles within the RBL.

Honour for Margery Taylor

As well as the President of her local branch, Mrs Taylor is a frontline volunteer supporting serving personnel and veterans in times of need and providing valuable training to volunteers who want to follow in her footsteps.

Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador to Spain, said: “Margery continues to provide an outstanding service to British veterans in southern Spain with her multiple Royal British Legion roles.

“She embodies the charity’s motto of ‘Service not Self’ and is always available to support its members with enthusiasm, energy and dedication. All this hard work over many years is fully deserving of this MBE.”

After learning of the award, Mrs Taylor thanked the other RBL volunteers in the district for their support: “It is a tremendous honour and privilege to receive this award for my voluntary work with the Royal British Legion. I know that my parents, both Legion members, would have been immensely proud.

“Throughout my life I have tried my best to help people in whatever way I could, and to be rewarded for doing something that already gives such fulfilment to my life is amazing. I am so fortunate to have the fantastic support of our other volunteer Legion members in Spain South, as without them, I wouldn’t be saying this today.”

Others honoured

In addition to Margery Taylor, three other Spain-based Brits have been named in the New Year Honours list 2024:

Becoming an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) is Mrs Susan Hannam, Vice-President, Cudeca Hospice Foundation. ‘For services to Palliative Care and Volunteering Services in Spain.’

A BEM (British Empire Medal) to Mr Philip David Brown. President and co-founder, MACS Charity Mojacar Area Cancer Support. ‘For services to people with Cancer in Spain.’

An MBE ((Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) to Mrs Deborah Carol Edgington, Former Councillor for Tourism in Antigua (Fuerteventura). ‘For services to British Nationals in Fuerteventura.’