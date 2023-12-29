Summer Travel Disruption Looms Amid Airport Delays

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 10:45

Airport security. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.com

BRITISH airports are lagging behind in new security updates, which could impact travellers during next year’s busy holiday period.

Recent developments suggest potential disruptions for travellers during the upcoming summer season. This concern stems from major UK airports falling behind on a crucial security upgrade deadline.

Recently, it was reported that prominent UK airports, including Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester and Stansted, are not on track to meet the June deadline for installing advanced CT scanners.

This technology is essential for lifting the current 100ml limit on liquids in hand luggage, allowing passengers to carry up to two litres.

Deadline Challenges And Passenger Confusion

A source expressed concern over the logistics involved in implementing these changes. The key challenge lies in integrating new scanners and retraining staff, while at the same time minimising passenger disruption.

Reportedly there is a real risk of passenger confusion, especially in airports where some security lanes may have the new scanners, while others continue to use traditional X-ray machines.

Government Mandate And Airport Response

UK Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, has championed the initiative as a significant step forward in both security and passenger experience.

He emphasised that all major airports are mandated to comply by June 2024. Once in effect, the rule change will allow passengers to keep laptops and tablets in their cabin bags, marking a considerable shift in aviation security procedures.

Potential For Extended Disruptions

However, with many installation projects expected to extend into 2025, an almost inevitable delay in the rollout of these measures could lead to a summer marred by inconsistent rules across different airports.

Airport executives are particularly wary of the potential for passenger confusion and operational hiccups during this transition period.