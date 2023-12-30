Gruesome grua gathers rust in Manacor

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 16:19
Councillor Núria Hinojosa
Credit: PSOE Manacor
The dumping of cars in different municipalities is not only a nuisance but actually costs local councils money to have them towed away.
Towards the end of 2021, the Manacor Council calculated that if they obtained their own tow truck to remove vehicles they could save as much as €40,000 a year spent on calling out commercials gruas.
So by January 2022 the council was able to unveil it’s own grua, decked out in official Manacor colours and thus despite the lease cost, savings were in sight.
Now, nearly two years later, Councillor Núria Hinojosa representing the PSOE Opposition in Manacor has claimed that rather than make any saving, it is costing the council €9,000 a month to have the vehicle sitting, doing nothing.
She claims that whilst the concept may have been a good one, it didn’t work, because the Council didn’t employ anyone who was qualified to drive the grua!
Not only that, but the vehicle is deteriorating due to lack of use or care and the fact that the Council plans to employ someone for a three year period doesn’t actually offer a long term solution.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
