Nordic Influx in Almuñécar and La Herradura

DURING December, Almuñécar and La Herradura’s tourism offices welcomed thousands of tourists seeking information on the municipality’s attractions, dining, shopping, and landmarks.

Swedish Tourists: Driving Force Behind December Tourism Surge

Deputy Mayor Daniel Barbero revealed that Swedish tourists led the international influx, closely trailed by the Dutch and Belgians. Among domestic travellers, Andalucians, Murcians, Valencians, Castilla y León, and Castilla-La Mancha residents topped the list.

Cultural Delights: Medieval Market and Weekly Markets Draw Crowds

Hotel occupancy, estimated by the Hoteliers Association, was around 75-80 per cent. Nordic tourists predominantly occupy hotels, while tourist apartments also witness increased visits. Despite initial rain, the week evolved into a sun-filled delight, inviting visitors to explore the local cultural sites, shopping areas, eateries, and beaches. The charm of the Medieval Market and weekly markets charmed the crowds, fostering a lively atmosphere.

International and Domestic Tourists Flock to Experience Almuñécar and La Herradura

The tourists were a blend of international and domestic tourists, showcasing the attraction of Almuñécar and La Herradura’s cultural, historical, and recreational offerings. Visitors eagerly embrace the vibrant experiences these Spanish destinations offer.

