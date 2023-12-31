Denmark’s Coolest Neighbourhood 2023

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 8:30

Image: Shutterstock/f11photo

TIME Out’s annual unveiling of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods for 2023 has taken the globe by storm. A compilation born from the voices of 12,000 urban dwellers and refined by expert city editors, this list captures the essence of vibrant locales pulsating with life, culture, and unique character. Among the illustrious top ten, both Hong Kong and Denmark, particularly Havnen in Copenhagen, have secured their spots in this prestigious top ten.

The Methodology Behind Time Out’s Ranking

The methodology behind this prestigious ranking is elegantly simple yet powerfully effective. By tapping into the sentiments of locals, they delve deep into the beating heart of neighbourhoods, unearthing their distinctive appeal rooted in community spirit, access to green spaces, and vibrant street life.

In this global roster of 40 cities, Europe proudly claims its stake with 17 entrants. These European cities captivate with a blend of contemporary art spaces, music venues, and longstanding eateries, fostering a combination of modernity and tradition.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Havnen, in Copenhagen, Denmark, emerges as an example of this perfect blend. Often hailed as ‘the city’s living room’ by Copenhagen’s city architect, Camilla van Deurs, Havnen embodies a transformation from an industrial port area to a thriving, independent neighbourhood with stunning Scandinavian architecture. Its evolution into a creative hub for design and architectural studios adds to its attraction.

The beauty of Havnen lies not merely in trendy cafes or nightlife but in its community spirit and the flourishing of traditional local businesses. Its waterfront, lined with boats, floating rafts, paddleboards, and swimming pools, transforms into a playground where residents and visitors engage in an array of water-centric activities. Sustainability takes centre stage here, evident in initiatives like the Green Kayak program for trash collection, showcasing a community deeply committed to preserving its environment.

More Than Just a Waterfront City

Yet, Havnen extends far beyond its waterfront. Stretching from Sydhavn in the south to the architectural area of Nordhavn in the north, this diverse neighbourhood includes Nyhavn, a picturesque area with the Royal Danish Theatre and Ofelia Plads. The Kissing Bridge leads to Opera Park, while a selection of new establishments like Hart Bageri Holmen bakery and the ‘urban oasis’ at Papiroen attract travellers.

In essence, Havnen embodies the vibrancy and charm of Copenhagen and emerges as a testament to the evolution of neighbourhoods. Its fusion of modernity, commitment to sustainability, and thriving community spirit cements its status as one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods in 2023, inviting travellers and locals alike to enjoy everything the city has to offer.

Other cities in the top ten are:

Laureles, Medellín, Colombia

Smithfield, Dublin, Ireland

Carabanchel, Madrid, Spain

Havnen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Brunswick East, Melbourne, Australia

Mid-City, New Orleans, USA

Isola, Milan, Italy

Amsterdam West, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Tomigaya, Tokyo, Japan

For more European news click here