Marchers in Palma demand Independence

By John Smith • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 12:56

Demonstration demanding Mallorca’s Independence Credit: Més per Mallorca X

Since 2016, December 31 has been celebrated as Mallorca Day, but the new Consell de Mallorca took soundings from all municipalities and has changed the date back to September 12.

This however hasn’t sat well with those traditionalists who believe that there is more justification for the New Year’s Eve date and a local organisation known as Platform 31 de Desembre organised a demonstration march in Palma on December 30.

Demand for Mallorca’s Independence

Around 1,400 people turned up to call for Mallorca’s Independence and demanded that the current ruling parties recognise the importance of the use of the Catalan language.

The event was attended by the leader of Més per Mallorca, Lluís Apesteguia , and the Minister of the Presidency of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Laura Vilagrà and apart from plenty of noise, the actual march passed without any unpleasant incidents.

All of those who spoke made it clear that they were against what they consider to be the anti-Catalan stance of both the Partido Popular (PP) and Vox who allow the PP to take control of the Balearic Government despite not having an overall majority.

Special Mallorca Day lunch

On the same day, some 200 supporters of the Més per Mallorca political party attended a lunch celebrating the fact that King Jaime I of Aragon conquered Mallorca on December 31, 1229.