2024 Sees UK’s Strict New Laws Enforced For XL Bully Dogs

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 11:48

Image of American XL Bully. Credit: Tha1uw4nt/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

THE UK Government has marked a pivotal change in the legal stance for owners of the notorious XL American Bully dogs.

As of December 31, strict regulations demand that XL Bully dogs be kept on a leash and muzzled when in public.

This measure is a response to an alarming increase in dangerous incidents involving these dogs, including 23 fatal attacks in the last three years, with XL Bullies often involved.

Comprehensive Ban And Registration

The government has enacted a comprehensive ban on the breeding, selling, advertising, gifting, exchanging, abandoning, or letting XL Bully dogs stray.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said, ‘The Prime Minister pledged to take quick and decisive action to protect the public from devastating dog attacks with measures in place by the end of 2023.

‘We have met that pledge – it is now a legal requirement for XL Bully dogs to be muzzled and on a lead in public. It is also now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bully dogs stray.’

Owners must now register their existing XL Bullies before the 1 February deadline, with the failure to do so resulting in criminal charges and an unlimited fine.

Detailed Compliance Measures

For those uncertain about their dog’s breed, the government has provided detailed guidelines and photographic examples for clarification.

Registration involves securing public liability insurance, microchipping the dog, and an application fee. By June 30, 2024, most dogs must be neutered, with an extended deadline to the end of 2024 for dogs under a year old as of 31 January 2024.

Owners who choose to euthanize their dogs can apply for compensation, requiring completion of a claim form by both the owner and the vet.

Future Steps And Owner Responsibilities

The government’s approach is staggered, aiming to manage the existing population of XL Bully dogs while moving towards a total ban. After being added to the Dangerous Dogs Act on October 31, owners were given two months to prepare for the initial ban phase.

The upcoming deadline of February 1 marks the next stage in this process, emphasizing the importance of compliance and responsible ownership.