Costa Blanca North: News in Brief

Santa Barbara Castle in Alicante receives TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice Award. Image: Alicante City & Beach

Prominent Position

Santa Barbara Castle in Alicante received TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice award in 2023, revalidating its position among the top 10% of places with the highest ratings and reviews from visitors. The castle has consistently secured a prominent position for two consecutive years, reflecting its popularity and positive reviews from visitors.

Moving Abroad

While plenty of foreigners move to Javea, there are Javea-born individuals who, for various reasons, move abroad. According to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Spaniards over 18 years of age residing abroad and originating from Javea numbered 672 people, the highest recorded in the last 12 years.

Denia Expansion

Approval has been granted for the expansion project of Parc Bosc de Diana in Denia, funded by Next Generation EU Funds. Situated between Calle Dels Lladres and Avenida Joan Fuster, the park covers 5 hectares. The existing car park will be integrated, allowing for potential remodelling and expansion.

Welcome Party

Thousands of people in La Vila Joiosa enjoyed the New Year and the 2024 Welcome Party in the historic centre. The evening of December 31 featured entertainment and, at midnight, when the bells rang out and the lucky grapes were eaten. The celebrations extended into the early hours.

Tourist Accommodation

Over 90,000 tourist accommodations appeared in the Turisme registry in the Valencian Community for the year 2023. However, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) confirmed a real active number of 58,337 homes for tourist use. This figure reflects a decline from the peak observed just before the pandemic.

Donating Blood

The initial blood donation of 2024 is scheduled for Thursday, January 4, from 4:30 PM until 8:30 PM at the El Cirer Social Hall in La Nucia. The Valencian Community Transfusion Center emphasized the importance of blood donations in local hospitals. No pre-registration or donor card is required to contribute.