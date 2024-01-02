It’s ‘Baltic’ in these Nordic countries!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 20:27

It’s BALTIC o’er there! Credit: Shutterstock/1188343747

WHILE Spain is seeing its hottest winter on record, and Frosty the snowman has been reduced to a mere puddle, elsewhere in the world tells a different story.

Although not part of the Baltic states, the people of Sweden and Finland are surely shouting the word (well, the British people living there) as they are currently experiencing their coldest weather so far this winter, with minus 41.6 degrees measured in Nikkaluokta, a village in northern Sweden, today on January 2. It’s a tad warmer in neighbouring Finland at minus 37.8 degrees, where even the sea has frozen in some places. Norway and Denmark have also

been hit by the extreme conditions, which may be about to deteriorate. Colder weather, wind and heavy snow is forecast, and some transport links are being affected with train cancellations and road closures being reported.

Anyone moaning about Christmas being too hot here in Spain may want to think themselves lucky after reading this!