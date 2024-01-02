Luke ‘the Nuke’ aiming to make darts history

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 20:07
Luke the Nuke
Credit: CreativeCommons/DartsAcuteel
LUKE Littler, also known as Luke the Nuke, is the Cheshire darts wizard that at just 16 years old has reached the semi finals of the World Darts Championship.
Playing tonight, January 2, at around 7.30pm UK time, he has his hopes on making the final tomorrow, January 3.
Unassuming Luke, who celebrated his last two wins with a kebab and a KFC meal, has already made history as the youngest player to be in the last 16, beating a competitor 40 years his senior. Luke commenced his darts career at 18 months old with a magnetic board and has never looked back. The reigning World Youth Champion has his sights set on the world title, and those in the know agree, as he is 5th favourite at the bookies’.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.