Luke ‘the Nuke’ aiming to make darts history

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 20:07

Luke the Nuke Credit: CreativeCommons/DartsAcuteel

LUKE Littler, also known as Luke the Nuke, is the Cheshire darts wizard that at just 16 years old has reached the semi finals of the World Darts Championship.

Playing tonight, January 2, at around 7.30pm UK time, he has his hopes on making the final tomorrow, January 3.

Unassuming Luke, who celebrated his last two wins with a kebab and a KFC meal, has already made history as the youngest player to be in the last 16, beating a competitor 40 years his senior. Luke commenced his darts career at 18 months old with a magnetic board and has never looked back. The reigning World Youth Champion has his sights set on the world title, and those in the know agree, as he is 5th favourite at the bookies’.