News in Brief: Costa Blanca South

Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 15:34
The Nativity in Elche has attracted over 70,000 visitors to its traditional scene. Image: Asociación de Belenistas de Elche / Facebook.
Nativity Visitors
The Nativity in Elche has attracted over 70,000 visitors to its traditional scene in the Plaza de la Glorieta which opened on December 8. Last year, over 100,000 visitors were recorded, and this year’s goal is to surpass that figure. The nativity scene will remain open until January 7.
Santa Barbara Castle in Alicante received TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice award in 2023, revalidating its position among the top 10% of places with the highest ratings and reviews from visitors. The Castle has consistently secured a prominent position for two consecutive years, reflecting its popularity and positive reviews from visitors.
The Hondon de las Nieves Municipal Market and the Ecopark service will be closed on January 5 due to it being a festive day and will open instead on Saturday, January 6. If you have specific inquiries or need more information the Council can be contacted at (+34) 965 48 02 01.
The tradition of the Three Wise Men visiting la Zenia Boulevard continues to spread its joy. For those wanting to enjoy some Spanish Christmas fun head to the Boulevard on Friday, January 5. when the Three Wise Men will be gracing the shopping centre at 5:00.PM.
Over 90,000 tourist accommodations appeared in the Turisme registry in the Valencian Community for the year 2023. However, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) confirmed a real active number of 58,337 homes for tourist use. This figure reflects a decline from the peak observed just before the pandemic.
A fire burned down a family home in Orihuela on December 29. The Provincial Firefighters Consortium received notification of the incident at 9:28 in the evening, in the Zanja 4 neighbourhood of the Orihuela district of San Bartolomé. Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control and no injuries were reported.
