Trending:

Youngest darts player ever in world championship final tonight

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 18:57

A historic win Credit: Luke Littler Facebook

LUKE ‘the Nuke’, made history last night, January 2, by winning the semi final of the darts world championship. 

In a magnificent performance, and an average of over 106 score per three darts, he has got the darting world at his feet, but more importantly, his supportive girlfriend by his side, who immediately ran to hug him tightly after the dramatic face off.

Luke Littler enters the match tonight as the youngest darts player to ever reach a world championship final, going up against Luke Humphries, a seasoned darts player who is more than a decade his senior and currently ranked number one in the world. Nicknamed ‘Cool Hand Luke’, this will surely be a truly invigorating sporting event. 

The final will begin at 7.30pm UK time tonight, January 3, as the world waits to see if another historical moment will take place. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Jennifer Popplewell

Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading