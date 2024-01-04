Major Police Operation Rescues Over 100 Puppies

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 11:34

Two of the rescued puppies. Credit: PoliciaNacional.es

THENational Police have struck a significant blow against the shadowy world of illegal puppy trading.

A recent operation, the National Police in Spain have dismantled a criminal organisation involved in the illegal importation, breeding, and selling of puppies.

The report, published on Thursday, January 4, gave details of the investigation which took place in the provinces of Madrid and Girona and resulted in the arrest of eight individuals.

The investigation, spearheaded by the National Police’s environmental crime unit, began after receiving tips about the existence of an organization importing dog puppies from Eastern European countries. These puppies, once in Spain, were sold with falsified documentation.

Uncovering The Cruel Reality

During the operation, more than a hundred animals, primarily puppies of various breeds, were rescued.

In a more distressing discovery, authorities found bone remains of buried dead animals and used euthanasia medication.

Deceptive Practices And Animal Suffering

The organization operated a pyramid-like structure with two main leaders. They were involved in purchasing animals from farms in Slovakia and Hungary or domestic breeders.

The animals endured journeys over 15 hours long, often arriving in Spain with altered records, younger than permitted, and suffering from various illnesses.

In Spain, the animals were sent to breeding and trading establishments in Madrid and Catalonia.

Here, they received treatments and vaccines, and their health records were falsified using a trusted veterinarian’s stamp. This was done to give a legal appearance to numerous documents.

All animals, regardless of their health, were put up for sale through e-commerce platforms or a website set up by the organization. In some cases the animals that were sick or incubating infectious diseases died shortly after the sale.

The transfers were conducted without authorisation, in unlicensed vehicles, often subjecting the animals to over eight hours of travel without food or water.

Extensive Evidence Gathered

During the searches, the police seized extensive evidence including unfilled veterinary records, vaccine stickers, and medications for both veterinary and human use, some expired. Furthermore, they found medication used for euthanizing dogs and cats.

The operation was successful due to the collaboration of various animal protection entities. Over the last six months, more than 500 animals, mainly puppies, have been rescued in different operations across Spain.

This extensive police operation has not only saved hundreds of animals but also brought to light the harsh realities of the illegal puppy trade. It stands as a testament to the ongoing efforts to combat animal cruelty and illegal trafficking.