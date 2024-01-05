Alicante’s Cinematic Renaissance in 2023: A Blockbuster Year

By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 9:18

Alicante Mayor, Luis José Barcala, with Film Star, Antonio Banderas. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante witnessed a surge in cinematic activity in 2023, hosting a total of fifty filmings.

The filming ranged from movies and series to documentaries, television programmes, promotional advertisements, and photographic reports.

This marked an increase in both international and national productions choosing the city as their backdrop.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News Audition for Antonio Banderas

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasised the positive impact of filming as a tourist product, benefiting the city’s promotion and significantly contributing to the local hospitality and commerce sectors.

The councillor expressed the commitment to continue attracting film productions, capitalising on the momentum gained with the launch of Ciudad de la Luz and the collaborative efforts through the Alicante Film Office.

In 2023, the Alicante Film Office successfully processed five international productions, including notable films such as “Camino a Belén” featuring Antonio Banderas, the French production “Sharks in Paris,” and a Bollywood film.

The year also saw the filming of two series, “Miskina” and “Women in Spain.”

National cinema and series also found a welcoming home in Alicante, with the entire filming of “Enemigos” and six series, boasting star-studded casts like Luis Tosar and Blanca Portillo in “La Ley del Mar.”

Notable mentions include “The Immortal,” “Camilo Superstar,” “The Long Shadows,” “A History of Crimes,” and “The Crime of Benejúzar.”

Looking ahead to 2024, the city has already secured the filming of “El Cautivo” by Alejandro Amenábar.

Beyond the realm of fiction, Alicante played host to the filming of two short films, three documentaries, and several television programmes.

The city also provided the backdrop for television advertisements, videos, and reports for renowned brands, with a standout being the Gioseppo footwear company’s report featuring actress Elsa Pataki on the picturesque island of Tabarca in 2023.

The Alicante Film Office has also been proactive in expanding its reach within the filmmaking circuit.