Final Phase Of DGT’s Christmas Traffic Plan Commences

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 9:48

Map of planned traffic movements for January 5-7. Credit: interior.gob

As the clock strikes 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, the last stage of the General Directorate of Traffic’s (DGT) Christmas plan springs into action, concluding at midnight on Sunday, January 7.

This period marks the culmination of a comprehensive strategy aimed at managing the anticipated surge in road travel.

Efforts To Ensure Safe Travels

This final phase anticipates an influx of 3 million road trips. To facilitate this, DGT is fully deploying its resources, both human and technical, to ensure these journeys are conducted safely.

The full details of this operation are available on the DGT website under the ‘special operations’ section. Since operations began on December 22, tragically, 47 lives have lost their lives in traffic incidents.

Pre-travel Precautions And Recommendations

As many people prepare for their journeys, remembering and applying certain safety guidelines is paramount, especially under potentially challenging atmospheric conditions.

Planning ahead, staying informed about road incidents through various media outlets, and calling 011 for updates are advised. Winter driving demands extra vigilance, preparing for weather changes and carrying necessary items for adverse conditions.

Navigating Short And Night Trips Safely

When making short or nocturnal trips, even on familiar routes, exercising utmost caution is crucial. Avoiding alcohol or drugs before driving, using seat belts, and securing minors in appropriate child restraint systems are non-negotiable safety measures. Annually, over a hundred fatalities involve individuals not wearing seat belts at the time of accidents.

Weather Alerts And Road Safety Measures

AEMET forecasts snow in certain mountainous regions, impacting Friday and Saturday travel. Those travelling in areas under yellow snowfall warnings should check weather and road conditions beforehand.

As announced in a recent DGT press conference, drivers on highways or motorways with three or more lanes were advised to keep the left lane clear and follow in a convoy.

This facilitates the passage of maintenance vehicles and snow plows. Travelling with proper equipment, like chains or winter tires, is also recommended for safe travel through affected areas.