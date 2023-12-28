DGT Expect 4.5 Million Road Trips Before End Of 2023

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 16:03

DGT prepare for busy roads. Credit: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com

As Spain prepares to usher in the New Year with family and friends, the DGT prepares to ensure that roads remain trouble-free by increasing its traffic surveillance.

Tomorrow marks the start of the second phase of this year’s Christmas travel operation which is poised to manage the significant increase in road journeys during the holiday season.

Beginning at 3:00 pm on Friday, 29th December 29, and lasting until 11:59 pm on Monday, January 1, 2024, the operation is set to ensure the safety of motorists during this busy period.

Expected Travel Patterns

With an estimated 4.52 million long-distance trips expected to take place, the focus is not only on the initial journey but also on the movements at the holiday destinations. These trips include visits to second homes, mountain areas popular with winter sports, festive tourist attraction areas, as well as commercial areas.

Traffic Peaks And Tips

Travel is expected to peak between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm on December 29 and 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on December 30, particularly leaving large cities. On January 1, heavy traffic is anticipated from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm entering urban centres.

Strategies For Smooth Travel

To facilitate smooth traffic flow, authorities have planned reversible lanes and additional measures during peak hours. Road works will be halted, and restrictions will be placed on truck movements and public events that could lead to road congestion.

Collaborative Effort For Safe Travel

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has mobilized a team of officials, technical staff at Traffic Management Centres, Guardia Civil officers, and maintenance crews to implement these measures effectively. Emergency services, including healthcare and fire services, are also part of this comprehensive approach.

Basic Recommendations For Drivers

Under the campaign slogan ‘Better late than never‘, the DGT emphasises responsible driving. Since December 22, 18 fatalities have been reported in traffic accidents.

Drivers are urged not to drive under the influence of alcohol, to exercise caution during short and night trips, and to stay informed about weather conditions and road incidents.