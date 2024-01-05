Should Ex-Post Office Boss Keep Her CBE?

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 17:14

Former Post Office boss,Paula Vennells. Credit: gov.uk/Open Government License version 1.0

IS it right and proper for Paula Vennells to retain her CBE? The former Post Office chief, entangled in a historic legal scandal, now faces intensified public scrutiny thanks to a recent TV drama.

In January 2019, the High Court exposed profound flaws in the Post Office’s Horizon IT system. This revelation implicated more than 700 branch managers in one of the most appalling miscarriages of justice the UK has ever seen. Vennells was at the helm of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019 and presided over this era of turmoil.

The Scandal Unfolds

The Horizon system, touted as a technological advancement, began showing unexplained financial discrepancies soon after its 1999 introduction.

Despite numerous reports from branch managers about these anomalies, the Post Office, under Vennells’ leadership, consistently dismissed these concerns.

These errors led to wrongful accusations of theft, resulting in criminal prosecutions, financial ruin, and in some tragic cases, suicides.

Vennells’ Role And Response

Vennells, having assumed the role of managing director in 2010 and then CEO from 2012, was at the forefront during the most turbulent times.

She did acknowledge the suffering caused and expressed remorse. ‘I am truly sorry for the suffering caused,’ she stated. She was awarded a CBE in the 2019 New Year Honours List for her services to the Post Office and charity.

Public Outcry

This month, Labour MP Kevan Jones vocalised his concerns in the Commons, having written repeatedly to the Honours Forfeiture Committee to strip Vennells of her honour.

A recently aired ITV drama entitled ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ has rekindled the scandal, which in turn has led to several online polls asking whether Vennells should be allowed to keep her CBE.

One person suggested that she should do the decent thing and return the honour rather than face the humiliation of having it taken away. Others were more forthright simply stating ‘strip the honour.’ Another raised the question of why was she given the award in the first place.

With the inquiry ongoing, the final decision remains pending, leaving the public and the victims of this scandal awaiting justice.