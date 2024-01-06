Extra Special Surprises Hidden In Barcelona Roscones

By John Ensor •
Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 10:35
Roscon de Reyes.
Credit: Silvia Pascual/Shutterstock.com
CHRISTMAS is traditionally a time of surprises, but this year a town near Barcelona has a very special surprise for 10 lucky Roscones lovers.
On Three Kings Day, several townsfolk of Vilafranca del Penedes, near Barcelona, are in for a sparkling surprise. On January 5 and 6, five local bakeries teamed up with Moner Jewelry, a local jeweller, to hide 10 pieces of gold jewellery in their traditional roscones.
Gena Moner, the owner of Moner Jewelry, came up with this innovative idea to support local businesses. ‘It occurred to me to do something new for the first time, to promote local commerce through Reyes,’ The initiative also served as a clever way for her jewellery store to gain recognition among the local community.
Imagine biting into a roscon and finding some jewellery! This year, residents could find either a ring worth €650 or a bracelet valued at €250.
The 18K rose gold ring features a blue topaz and a pear-shaped diamond, while the gold bracelet includes a customisable plate. Moner assures, ‘If the ring doesn’t fit properly, we adjust it, make it smaller or larger here.’
With only 10 jewels hidden among 5,000 roscones, the chances of discovering one are slim but certainly a lot higher than in non participating bakeries, as evidenced with long queues which formed outside the bakeries.
As the town buzzed with excitement and anticipation, one local, who had already bought their roscon, quipped, ‘They are very pretty. If I came across it, I would think it was a gift, or that they had made a mistake.’ Others humorously speculated about the potential of proposals and lucky finds.
The participating bakeries relished the positive response. ‘We thought it was a very good idea, a way to promote the trade here,’ said Felix Rius, owner of Obrador Rius.
The bakeries who took part in the special promotion, ensured that the jewels were only placed in roscones sold on the specified dates. As an added bonus, they even promised a complimentary dessert to anyone who finds one of the jewelled items ‘if you come and show that you have found it in one of our roscones,’ concluded Rius.
This unique blend of tradition, community spirit, and a touch of luxury looks set to make this year’s Three Kings Day a memorable one in Vilafranca del Penedes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.