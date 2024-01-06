Extra Special Surprises Hidden In Barcelona Roscones

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 10:35

Roscon de Reyes. Credit: Silvia Pascual/Shutterstock.com

CHRISTMAS is traditionally a time of surprises, but this year a town near Barcelona has a very special surprise for 10 lucky Roscones lovers.

On Three Kings Day, several townsfolk of Vilafranca del Penedes, near Barcelona, are in for a sparkling surprise. On January 5 and 6, five local bakeries teamed up with Moner Jewelry, a local jeweller, to hide 10 pieces of gold jewellery in their traditional roscones.

A Sparkling Collaboration To Boost Local Trade

Gena Moner, the owner of Moner Jewelry, came up with this innovative idea to support local businesses. ‘It occurred to me to do something new for the first time, to promote local commerce through Reyes,’ The initiative also served as a clever way for her jewellery store to gain recognition among the local community.

Jewels Worth A Small Fortune

Imagine biting into a roscon and finding some jewellery! This year, residents could find either a ring worth €650 or a bracelet valued at €250.

The 18K rose gold ring features a blue topaz and a pear-shaped diamond, while the gold bracelet includes a customisable plate. Moner assures, ‘If the ring doesn’t fit properly, we adjust it, make it smaller or larger here.’

The Odds And The Excitement

With only 10 jewels hidden among 5,000 roscones, the chances of discovering one are slim but certainly a lot higher than in non participating bakeries, as evidenced with long queues which formed outside the bakeries.

As the town buzzed with excitement and anticipation, one local, who had already bought their roscon, quipped, ‘They are very pretty. If I came across it, I would think it was a gift, or that they had made a mistake.’ Others humorously speculated about the potential of proposals and lucky finds.

Celebration And Appreciation

The participating bakeries relished the positive response. ‘We thought it was a very good idea, a way to promote the trade here,’ said Felix Rius, owner of Obrador Rius.

The bakeries who took part in the special promotion, ensured that the jewels were only placed in roscones sold on the specified dates. As an added bonus, they even promised a complimentary dessert to anyone who finds one of the jewelled items ‘if you come and show that you have found it in one of our roscones,’ concluded Rius.

This unique blend of tradition, community spirit, and a touch of luxury looks set to make this year’s Three Kings Day a memorable one in Vilafranca del Penedes.