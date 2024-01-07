By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:15

MARQ Alicante Marks Historic Achievement with Record 300,271 Visitors in 2023. Image: MARQ. Museo Arqueológico de Alicante / Facebook.

The Provincial Archaeological Museum of Alicante (MARQ) achieved a record-breaking milestone in 2023.

Welcoming a historic high of 300,271 visitors, this figure marks a significant achievement in its history, according to the Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez.

The mayor expressed his admiration for the “extraordinary” results and commended the dedication of the museum staff.

He noted that the MARQ once again succeeded in providing a diverse, captivating, and top-notch cultural experience.

A major contributor to this success was the international temporary exhibition titled “The Legacy of the Qin and Han Dynasties, China: The Terracotta Warriors of Xi’an.”

Since its opening in March, this exhibition drew an impressive 245,306 visitors, making it the most visited temporary exhibition in MARQ’s history.

The museum’s extensive programming, including children’s activities, conferences, dramatised visits, and guided tours, also played a significant role in attracting visitors.

The mayor emphasised that the success of MARQ goes beyond visitor numbers, highlighting its role as a cultural attraction for the province.

The months of August, November, July, December, and June witnessed the highest visitor numbers, each surpassing 25,000 people.

January is also expected to be successful, coinciding with the closing of the “Warriors of Xi’an” exhibition on January 28.

Additionally, the sites and monuments integrated into the MARQ management network reported substantial visitation records in 2023.

La Illeta dels Banyets in El Campello recorded 16,549 visits, while Tossal de Manises in Alicante received 10,422 visitors.

Other sites, including Torre de Almudaina, Pla de Petracos in Castell de Castells, and Cova de l’Or in Beniarrés, reported 1,604, 843, and 727 visitors, respectively.

The mayor highlighted that when considering the attendance figures from travelling exhibitions across the provincial and national territories, the overall visitor count would exceed half a million.

Notable among these exhibitions is “Idols: Millenary Looks,” currently showcased at the Museum of Huelva.