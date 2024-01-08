Back At It: John Bishop live in Gibraltar

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 12:33

John Bishop coming to Gibraltar Photo: John Bishop

Comedy superstar John Bishop is getting Back At It and will be performing in Gibraltar on April 20 at St Michael’s Cave.

John Bishop has announced a 2024 stand-up tour called ‘Back at it’ which kicks off at the beginning of March in the UK stopping at 58 venues including two nights at the iconic London Palladium. Among the dates, the much-loved comedian will be bringing his show to Gibraltar.

Tickets selling quickly

The date to put in your diary is Saturday, April 20 with two shows programmed at 6pm and 9pm. But don’t wait until then, with only two performances, tickets will sell out quickly. They are on sale from 11am on Tuesday January 9 at the buytickets.gi website.

His promoters explained: “Comedy superstar John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best – with a new stand-up tour for 2024. After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.”

Bishop himself said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road”.

Fastest selling stand-up

Within three years of John’s first ever comedy gig in 2000, he was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: ‘John Bishop’s Australia’, ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’, ‘The John Bishop Show’ and many more.

He also made a name for himself after appearing in sci-fi show, Doctor Who, numerous times. John is co-host of the podcast Three Little Words. With writer, actor and director Tony Pitts, the two friends talk to fascinating people about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs.

Reviewing a previous John Bishop stand-up show, a reporter for The Liverpool Echo said: “John Bishop produced a stand-up master class as he returned to the stage. The comedian showcased the talent that saw him rise from the comedy circuit to prime time TV slots with a well-timed routine that saw tales of his shenanigans mixed with quick laughs to keep the audience chuckling. I can report it was a high quality return”.

Book now – as the organisers say: “Don’t hesitate, these tickets will go fast!”