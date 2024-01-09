Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 15:34

Torrevieja Natural Park. Image: Comunitat Valenciana Turisme.

Torre Tours

Torrevieja Council has entered into a tourist routes and education service agreement with Oxytours for €49,240 annually, totalling €196,960 for the four-year contract period. The service encompasses well-known tourist routes in the Lagunas de Torrevieja and La Mata Natural Park, offering daytime and nighttime options for visitors.

Palmeral Centre

Orihuela is organising the opening of the Palmeral Interpretation Center during the San Antón festivities. The centre will offer free entry on January 13 and January 14. Additionally, guided routes and visits are available during this period.

Saturday Yoga

If you’re interested in practising yoga in Guardamar, you’re in luck! Yoga sessions are scheduled for Saturdays throughout January, February, and March. Sessions start at 09:00.AM at Palau Sant Jaume. For more information and registration, you can contact the AEDL office or call (+34) 683630015.

Donating Blood

In 2023, Torrevieja recorded a total of 1,040 blood donations. Alicante province requires 250 daily blood donations to meet medical needs, encompassing oncological treatments, surgeries, childbirth, accidents, etc. Eligibility criteria for blood donation include being between 18 and 65 years old, in good health, and weighing over 50 kilos.

WhatsApp Winner

Elche’s WhatsApp tourist information query service, initiated in 2022, witnessed a 300 per cent growth in 2023. Predominantly utilised by residents of Elche, the service also garnered interest from individuals in Valencia, Madrid, Catalonia, and internationally, with the British and the French leading the way.

Positive Outcome

Alicante’s commerce, hospitality, and tourism have smoothly resumed their routine post-holidays, showcasing positive outcomes from the council’s Christmas hospitality campaign. The city’s Tourist Board estimates a substantial impact of €3,000,000, with most sectors surpassing the figures from 2022.

Artisan Market

The market and the gathering of local artisans are making a return, offering an opportunity to discover local talent in the Plaza de Almoradí on January 13.

Community artisans gather each month in Almoradí, offering free workshops throughout the morning.

This is a great chance to support local artisans and explore their wonderful creations.

Attendees can find unique gifts while contributing to the growth of local businesses. It’s a fantastic way to connect with the community and appreciate the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists.

On the Move

During the first quarter of 2024, the eco-park will be visiting the municipality of Los Montesinos on the first three Mondays of each month.

The eco-park will be available from 08:30.AM to 2:30.PM in the Town Hall Square.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to responsibly dispose of various items, including mineral and vegetable oil, fluorescents, ink cartridges, toys, x-rays, paints and solvents, batteries, household furniture, expired medicines, used batteries, ERR (electrical devices), VHS and cassettes, thermometers, lids, aluminium coffee pods, plastic hazardous packaging, metal hazardous packaging, CD/DVDs, and more.

This initiative promotes sustainable waste management practices and encourages the community to recycle various materials.

Cabo Cervera

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has inspected the completion of works in the Cabo Cervera urbanisation, which began in October.

The works were aimed at improving accessibility, creating a safe pedestrian route, and resurfacing the entire urbanisation.

The project, part of the Reasphalting initiative and improvements to pedestrian routes and accessibility had an investment of nearly €460,000, covering general expenses, industrial profit, and VAT.

The works, which took two months to complete, involved 24 different actions to enhance accessibility, including widening sections of pavements, renovating and creating new pedestrian crossings, and installing a protection barrier along the Paseo del Acantilado, approximately 300 metres long.