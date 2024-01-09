News In Brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 11:36

200m Roscon

ON January 5 an extra-long 200-metre-long Roscón wrapped around the Consistorial Palace in Cartagena as a prelude to the arrival of the Three Kings. This traditional ‘King’s Cake’ was shared among the awaiting crowd who eagerly awaited the Three Kings parade.

Industrial Blaze

FIREFIGHTERS swiftly extinguished a blaze that broke out in a Los Alcázares industrial complex, damaging two vehicles recently. The CEIS responders contained the fire within 30 minutes, preventing further spread. As a precaution, emergency teams evacuated a nearby nightclub due to smoke. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Eco-charge

MURCIA secured €18,436 for electric vehicle charging stations in five locations. These sites include Espinardo’s municipal park, San Ginés Firefighters School, Aulario Peridis, El Palmar’s Training and Employment Centre, and the Local Police station on Avenida San Juan de la Cruz. A spot will be allocated for electric scooters.

Urban Dust

CALLE REAL in Cartagena stands as the most polluted in the area due to high concentrations of zinc, nickel, copper, and chromium. A recent study by the University of Murcia highlighted this, shedding light on ecological risks from heavy metal contamination in Cartagena’s urban dust.

Eco-Warriors

FIVE members of environmental groups Futuro Vegetal and Extinction Rebellion were arrested in Murcia, sparking controversy. Accused of belonging to a criminal organisation, they vehemently deny any terrorist affiliation. Activists stress their commitment to peaceful environmental advocacy, emphasising their mission to safeguard nature without resorting to unlawful activities.

Mental Health

IN the last year, the Murcia region recorded over 8,400 work absences due to mental health issues. Instances of workdays lost due to anxiety or depression have doubled in the past five years, as per the World Health Organization. This concerning trend highlights the need for mental health support in workplaces.

