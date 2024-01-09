Spain’s first parliamentarian with Down’s syndrome

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 22:31

Mar Galceran Credit: Facebook

History has been made in Valencia, Spain as the first parliamentarian with Down’s syndrome has been elected to the regional assembly.

Mar Galceran, aged 45, has had a career in politics since she was 18 years old when she joined the Conservative People’s Party (PP) after being attracted to what she described as its “embrace of tradition.”

She then slowly but surely worked her way up the party apparatus over many years. Her commitment finally paid off in a big way in May 2023 when her name was added to the list of candidates the PP was fielding in Valencia’s regional elections.

Soon after this, the reports emerged that Galceran had successfully obtained a seat in the regional parliament. The region’s PP leader, Carlos Mazon, publicly congratulated her, posting on social media: “Welcome Mar. Great news for politics, overcoming barriers.”

Agustin Matia Amor of Down España explained that Galceran’s triumph was a clear reflection of the decades she had spent working to advance the status of people with Down’s syndrome in Spain, adding that: “It’s a huge step forward and an example of real inclusion.”

Mar Galceran worked for more than 20 years in Valencia as a civil servant, dedicating her time and focus to making sure policies were fair and inclusive for citizens with intellectual disabilities. She also worked for several years at Asindown, a Valencian organisation dedicated to helping families with children that have Down’s syndrome.

Galceran was sworn in during September 2023, and the occasion was praised by media in Spain and many other areas of the world. However, she explained that the online reaction had not been completely positive. “You find all sorts on social media. There are people who support me, but there are also others who think I’m not capable. But these are people who don’t know me or my background.”

Although she stated that she was very happy that “society is starting to see that people with Down’s syndrome have a lot to contribute”, Galceran also urged that she wants “people to see me as a person, not just for my disability.”