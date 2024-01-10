By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 16:06

Costa Blanca North: News in Brief. Three Kings Visit Denia Hospital. Image: Ayuntamiento de Denia / Facebook

Surprise Visit

On January 5, the Three Kings of Denia made a surprise visit to Denia Hospital. Led by Melchor, Gaspar, and Baltasar, the Holiday Delegation of the Denia City Council convoy visited patients at the Maternity and Pediatrics units, bringing unexpected joy and treats.

Temporary Suspension

Altea currently boasts 2,200 tourist residences, constituting 13% of the municipality’s residences, a ratio some experts deem excessive. To address this, there is now a temporary suspension of new Residential Tourist Accommodation Licenses to alleviate tourist pressure in designated areas.

Positive Outcome

Alicante’s commerce, hospitality, and tourism have smoothly resumed their routine post-holidays, showcasing positive outcomes from the council’s Christmas Tourism Campaign. The city’s Tourist Board estimates a substantial impact of €3,000,000, with most sectors surpassing the figures from 2022.

Iconic Delfin

The iconic Gran Hotel Delfín in Benidorm, situated on the first line of Poniente beach, is set to give way to a 44-story tower as its days draw to a close. Benidorm has already approved the construction license for the new project, which will retain the same iconic name.

Cultural Bang

La Nucia’s cultural calendar for 2024 has kicked off with a bang! Over 400 attendees delighted in “Puss in Boots – The Musical” on January 7 at the Auditori. The theatrical production seamlessly blended music and puppets accompanied by impressive set design and great music.

Better Busot

Busot is making strides toward environmental responsibility and protection by installing photovoltaic solar modules at the Municipal Sports Centre. The installation comprises 18 550W panels, generating 10.08 kW with an annual output of 16,100 kWh. This move demonstrates economic savings and a commitment to sustainability.

Phase II

Benidorm has successfully concluded the renovation of exterior lighting at the junction of National Highway 332 with the entrance to Benidorm through Avenida Comunidad Valenciana.

This initiative is part of Phase 2 of the program funded by IDAE (Institute for Diversification and Saving of Energy).

The comprehensive renovation involved the replacement of lighting fixtures and the refurbishment of the entire installation, including the replacement of wiring, staffs, and the repair of manholes.

The electrical installation has been upgraded with 42 LED lights featuring remote management capabilities, and a new command centre has been installed.

The stretch covered by this project is located between kilometre points 151+560 and 152+130 in a non-urban section of the N-332.

To minimise the impact on traffic, the work was strategically scheduled during periods of lower traffic intensity.

Parquet Perfection

The refurbishment of the parquet flooring at the sports court of the Palau d’Esports Vila d’Altea has been completed, as announced by the Councillor for Sports, Sara Soler.

This enhancement initiative, initiated on December 18, has undergone a week of drying and cleaning and is now fully operational.

The councillor confirmed: “This renovation was a necessary measure, given the track’s 16 years of use, requiring restoration in the form of sanding, varnishing, and the renewal of sports markings on the court.

The Sports Centre which opened in 2007 has been a pivotal venue for numerous athletes, hosting countless tournaments over the years.

The councillor added: ” The works have caused inconvenience but, as with all improvements, once completed they are worth it!”