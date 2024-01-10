‘El Niño’ Lottery Delivers in Velez-Malaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 11:59

Vélez-Málaga joy as 'El Niño' Lottery's luck embraces the city. Image: Shutterstock/ davidxlacalle

VELEZ-MALAGA celebrated as the third prize of Spain’s ‘El Niño’ Lottery, marked by the number 57033, brought joy to the province of Málaga. Awarding €25,000 per ticket and free from taxes on its winnings, the lucky number was distributed across five local administrations.

Tradition and Significance of ‘El Niño’ Lottery

The ‘El Niño’ Lottery, held annually on January 6 on the Three Kings Day, follows Spain’s famous ‘El Gordo’ (The Big One) Christmas Lottery. It is known for its significant prizes and tradition of dispersing luck throughout the country to kickstart the new year. This year, the winning tickets made their way to Arroyo de la Miel (Zodiac Street), Vélez-Málaga (23 Alcalde José Herrera Street), as well as several locations in the capital city, including Duque de Rivas Street, Velázquez Avenue, and Catapilco Street.

The unexpected windfall has ignited excitement, marking a promising beginning for the fortunate winners of Vélez-Málaga and across Málaga province, courtesy of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery’s generous draw.

