Hugo Investing Hosts Exclusive Event: ‘From Footballer to Trader’ in Marbella

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 11:00

Image: Hugo Investing

HUGO Investing is set to host an exclusive event on February 1, inviting attendees to gain valuable insights from renowned trader Lee Sandford. The event, titled ‘From Footballer to Trader,’ promises to unravel Lee’s journey from an 18-year football career to mastering the complexities of financial markets. Held at Hugo Investing’s location in Marbella, Spain, the session aims to provide an enlightening experience for individuals keen on understanding market trends and strategies for 2024.

Goals to Gold: A Successful Transition

Lee Sandford, acclaimed for his transition from a successful footballer to a prominent figure in financial markets, is the author of ‘Goals to Gold’ and the founder of the esteemed Trading College in the UK. His expertise has earned him recognition, with guest appearances at prestigious platforms like Bloomberg and The London Business School.

Event Details

The event’s itinerary is designed to offer a comprehensive understanding of the financial landscape, starting with a welcome drinks session from 5 PM to 5:30 PM. Lee Sandford will take centre stage from 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM, presenting insights on current market trends, specific sectors with potential significant movements in 2024, and a critical discussion on the future of bullish trends in equity markets versus commodity market bull runs.

One of the highlights includes an exclusive opportunity to delve into chart analysis with Lee Sandford, providing strategic insights to navigate the dynamic market landscape of 2024. Attendees can also look forward to entertaining sports anecdotes from Lee, adding a unique flair to the event while providing valuable lessons.

The event wraps up with a meet and greet session from 6:45 PM to 7:30 PM, offering attendees a chance to interact with Lee Sandford and fellow participants over drinks.

Hugo Investing: Empowering Traders and Investors

Hugo Investing, a regulated broker in Marbella boasting over 17 years of experience, is dedicated to fostering financial education. The event is open to everyone, with free enrolment available to those interested in gaining from Lee Sandford’s expertise.

Register and Learn More

For those seeking to register and acquire further details, they can visit hugoinvesting.com or contact +34 951 56 56 56. The location of Hugo Investing on the Golden Mile in Marbella serves as the venue for this event.

This event promises an invaluable fusion of Lee Sandford’s market analysis expertise and captivating sports stories. Attendees are encouraged to seize this opportunity to prepare themselves for navigating the intricate landscape of the 2024 markets.

