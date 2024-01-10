Trending:

By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 13:11

ID Renewal Made Easy in Vila Joiosa: Mobile Team Returns. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Vila Joiosa.

The mobile team responsible for the renewal of Identity Documents is set to return to La Vila Joiosa.

Interested individuals can now apply for their appointment to renew their ID at the Local Police Station or by calling (+34) 96 589 00 50 between 8:00.AM and 2:00.PM, Monday to Friday.

The ID renewal service is scheduled to cater to residents with appointments on January 16 and 18 at Cespol, located on Avenida Pianista Gonzalo Soriano.

To attend the appointment visitors are requested to bring their ID, a recent photo (taken within the last 6 months), and the applicable fee of €12.

On January 16, the mobile service team will collect documentation from those with appointments between 9:30.AM and 11:30.AM.

Subsequently, on January 18, the team will distribute the renewed documents to individuals at Cespol between 9:30.AM and 11:30.AM.

This Identity Document Renewal Service will take place approximately every three months at Cespol, ensuring regular opportunities for residents in La Vila Joiosa to conveniently undertake this administrative procedure.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

